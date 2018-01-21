Pajhwok Services

Farah CIT dept head killed in Kabul hotel attack

Security & Crime

Farah CIT dept head killed in Kabul hotel attack

By
Benyamin Bariz
On
Jan 21, 2018 - 11:08

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Communication and Information Technology (CIT) department director for western Farah province was killed in gunmen attack on Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel on Sunday, the Ministry of Interior said.

The attack took place on Saturday night at 9am and ended this morning at 9:30am.

Five individuals, including a foreign guest, have been killed and nine others wounded, according to MoI.

Farah CIT Director Jamaluddin Pachakhel was initially injured but succumbed to his hard wounds at Emergency Hospital, confirmed Hafizullah a relative.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the hours long attack on the intercontinental hotel in Kabul.

