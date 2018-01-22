Pajhwok Services

Taliban bomber surrenders to police in Lashkargah

Security & Crime

By
Zainullah Stanikzai
On
Jan 22, 2018 - 23:44

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok):  Sent by the Talibaninfo-icon from Nad Ali district to carry out a suicide attack in the capital of southern Helmand province, a suicide bomber on Monday turned himself into police, an official said.

The man surrendered to police in the second police district of Lashkargah, the provincial capital, Helmand police spokesman Abdul Salam Afghan told Pajhwok Afghan News.

He said the Taliban had sent the would-be bomber from Nad Ali district to carry out a suicide attack in Lashkargah, but he turned himself in to police.

The Taliban, who currently rule six districts of Helmand, have so far said nothing about the incident.

