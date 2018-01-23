Pajhwok Services

In a first, fund set up for Nangarhar-based journalists

Religion & Culture

In a first, fund set up for Nangarhar-based journalists

By
Yousaf zarifi
On
Jan 23, 2018 - 11:32

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): In a first, a fund reserved fund has been set up for journalists in eastern Nangarhar province, the governor’s office said on Tuesday.

The initiative of establishing the fund was taken during a meeting attended by media representatives at the Governor’s House on Monday.

Attaullah Khogyani, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News all working journalists would contribute a certain amount to the fund on a monthly basis.

With cooperation from relevant quarters, he promised, the fund would be strengthened. A sum of 15,000 afghanis has been pooled by journalists, Khogyani revealed.

The money will be paid to two Radio-Television Authority journalists who were recently wounded in a militant attack.

Zabihullah Ghazi, a Voice of America reporter, said the fund would help deserving journalists in emergency situations.

Abdul Moeed Hashimi, head of the Committee to Protect Journalists, hailed the initiative, saying the fund would help media professionals.

It is pertinent to mention here that no journalist has benefitted so far from a similar fund created in the nation’s capital Kabulinfo-icon.

