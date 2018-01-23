UNSC wants Kabul attack perpetrators brought to justice

WASHINGTON (Pajhwok): The UN Security Council on Monday asked countries to bring to justice perpetrators of a weekend Taliban -claimed attack on a luxury hotel in Kabul .

In a statement, the 15-membered body of the UN underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of the reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

It urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the government of Afghanistan and all other relevant authorities.

In a statement, Security Council President Kairat Umarov from Kazakhstan said its members had condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack that took place Saturday.

Expressing deepest sympathy and condolences to the victims’ families and the Afghan government, Security Council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constituted one of the most serious threats to international peace.

