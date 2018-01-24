Pajhwok Services

2 killed, 21 injured as bus overturns in Kandahar

Accidents & Disasters

2 killed, 21 injured as bus overturns in Kandahar

By
بشير احمد نادم
On
Jan 24, 2018 - 19:06

KANDAHAR (Pajhwok): At least two people were killed and 21 others injured on Wednesday when a public transport bus overturned in Daman district of southern Kandahar province.

Qutratullah Khushbakht, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News, the accident occurred on the Kabulinfo-icon-Kandahar highway in Azam Qala locality around 4:00pm.

Two passengers died and 21 others including womeninfo-icon and children sustained wounds in the incident, he added.

Blaming the accident on reckless driving, the official said all the injured had been evacuated to the Mirwais hospital and a traffic police team had been assigned for investigation.

However, a doctor at the Mirwais hospital, confirmed the casualties, said a number of the injured were in critical condition.

pk/ma

 

