2 killed, 21 injured as bus overturns in Kandahar

KANDAHAR (Pajhwok): At least two people were killed and 21 others injured on Wednesday when a public transport bus overturned in Daman district of southern Kandahar province.

Qutratullah Khushbakht, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News, the accident occurred on the Kabul -Kandahar highway in Azam Qala locality around 4:00pm.

Two passengers died and 21 others including women and children sustained wounds in the incident, he added.

Blaming the accident on reckless driving, the official said all the injured had been evacuated to the Mirwais hospital and a traffic police team had been assigned for investigation.

However, a doctor at the Mirwais hospital, confirmed the casualties, said a number of the injured were in critical condition.

pk/ma