Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Ghani orders full investigations into weekend assault

Security & Crime

Ghani orders full investigations into weekend assault

By
Ahmad Shah Erfanyar
On
Jan 24, 2018 - 13:24

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Findings of a preliminary investigation into the attack on a luxury hotel at the weekend were presented to President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday.

The Talibaninfo-icon claimed the assault on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul. The Public Healthinfo-icon Ministry says 22 people were killed, including 13 foreigners. At least a dozen others were wounded.

Najib Danish, the Interior Ministry spokesman, said the hotel’s security contractors were being investigated and a few suspects had been detained so far.

Interrogations were ongoing to ascertain how the militants penetrated the hotel, one security official said, without going into details.

Meanwhile, the presidential office said in a statement that senior military officials presented the investigation report to President Ghani late on Tuesday.

After hearing the findings, the president ordered comprehensive investigations into the attack. He directed the authorities to identify possible security lapses.

sa/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

Pakistan-made explosives seized near Kabul hotel
District intelligence chief killed in Taliban ambush
11 inured in attack on Save the Children office
Pentagon aids Afghan units accused of rights abuses
Afghan man goes on trial on murder charges in Germany

Download “Pajhwok” mobile App, on your smartphone to read and access latest news, features, interviews, videos and photos about Afghanistan.

   

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update