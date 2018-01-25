4 Americans killed in assault on Intercontinental Hotel

KABUL (Pajhwok): The State Department on Wednesday announced the death of four Americans in a weekend on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul.

Twenty-two people, including 14 foreigners, were killed in the 13-hour siege of the hotel on a hill, overlooking the high-security capital. Nine Ukrainians were among the fatalities.

At least two US citizens were wounded in Saturday’s assault, which left 22 people dead, the State Department spokeswoman said in a statement.

The US condemned the attack and offered condolences to the family and friends of those killed, Heather Nauert said, refusing to comment further.

“We can confirm there were four US citizens killed and two injured. We offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who were killed and wish for the speedy recovery of those wounded.”

