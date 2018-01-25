Zakhelwal, Gen. Bajwa discuss bilateral relation

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan Ambassador and President Special Envoy Hazrat Umar Zakhelwal has called on Pakistan ’s Army Chief Gen. Javed Qamar Bajwa and discussed bilateral issues.

“This morning met with Pak Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa for a comprehensive discussion on a range of important issues including the current state of bilateral relations and ways and steps that would help improve mutual trust and the environment for peace and prosperity for both our nations,” wrote Zakhelwal on his social media account.

This comes amid increased pressure on Pakistan by the United States to eliminate insurgency and stop providing safe havens to militants.

Earlier this month Pakistan's army chief told a top US general that his nation feels "betrayed" by US criticism that it was not doing enough to fight terrorism - which prompted Washington to suspend military aid for Islamabad.

Pakistan relation with the US and Afghanistan strained after the new US strategy and new-year tweet by US president Donald Trump in which he accused Pakistan over making American leaders foolish over the year and getting huge amount of aid from Washington to support insurgent.

Nh