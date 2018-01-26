Pajhwok Services

Australia expect big semifinal clash with Afghanistan

Sports

Australia expect big semifinal clash with Afghanistan

By
Pajhwok
On
Jan 26, 2018 - 12:48

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Afghanistaninfo-icon-Australia semifinal of the U-19 Worldinfo-icon Cup will be a clash of spinners, says Aussie batsman Austin Waugh.

The Australians would do their homework ahead of the big encounter in Christchurch on Monday, the batsman was quoted as saying by an American TV channel.

On Thursday, Afghanistan stunned hosts New Zealand in the quarter-finals by 202 runs, with spinners Mujeeb Zadran and Qais Ahmad claiming four wickets apiece.

Two days earlier, leg-spinner Lloyd Pope’s record haul of 8 for 35 saw the Aussies saw England failing to chase a total of 127.

Waugh said: "It was obviously a great win, but we're now back to focusing on the Afghan game and looking for a big semifinal, pushing for a final spot."

The Afghans have also been able to post big totals, batting first. They scored 284 and 309 against Sri Lanka and New Zealand respectively. 

