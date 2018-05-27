Pajhwok Services

Tigers due in India for Afghanistan T20 series

Sports

Tigers due in India for Afghanistan T20 series

By
Sheer Ahmad Usmani
On
May 27, 2018 - 10:58

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Bangladesh will play two T20 matches against the Afghanistaninfo-icon in India on June 5 and 7, a media report said on Sunday.

The matches would be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. The Tigers would also play a practice match on June 1, The Independent said. 

The Bangladesh team will fly to India on Tuesday (May 29) to play their first-ever T20 International series against Afghanistan -- the new Test babes.

Batsman Mosaddek Hossain, who played his last T20 internationals in Sri Lanka last year but was dropped later, is part of the BD squad.

Imrul Kayes, pacer Taskin Ahmed and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan are out of the T20 squad that played the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka in March.

