Be positive for Afghan T20 series, coach tells Tigers

Sports

Be positive for Afghan T20 series, coach tells Tigers

By
Pajhwok Monitor
On
May 28, 2018 - 11:02

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Ahead of the T-20 international series against Afghanistaninfo-icon, the Bangladesh coach has asked his squad to go into the contest with a positive frame of mind. 

“If we play to our strength and depth, we should come out on top,” Courtney Walsh was quoted as saying by the Bangladeshi media.

Retained as interim coach by the Bangladesh board, the former fast bowler said: “The moment you are thinking of losing, then you get doubts and you don’t perform at your best.”

Walsh, who hailed Afghanistan as a good team, told the Tigers to stay positive. “We have a series to play and we have to be positive. We have to be confident, and not think about losing.”

The Afghanistan-Bangladesh T20I series will be played in the Indian city of Dehradun. The first game of the three-match series is scheduled for June 3.

PANinfo-icon Monitor/mud

