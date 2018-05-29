Pajhwok Services

India stresses aid for Afghanistan's development

Governance & Politics

India stresses aid for Afghanistan’s development

By
Pajhwok Monitor
On
May 29, 2018 - 10:20

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): India has underlined the need for continued global assistance for Afghanistaninfo-icon’s socio-economic development based on priorities of the Afghan people.

India’s Additional Foreign Secretary Gitesh Sarma issued the call at the second meeting of SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group in Beijing, according to the foreign ministry in New Delhi.

A statement from the ministry said New Delhi reiterated its support to the membership of Afghanistan in the SCO and renewed its willingness to work with member states to bring peace and stability to the war-hit country.

The meeting discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and its neighbouring regions, the reconciliation process and measures for cooperation between SCO and Afghanistan.

India supported the offer of President Ashraf Ghani to the armed opposition for talks and the need for an Afghan-led reconciliation process in an environmentinfo-icon free of terror and violence.

PANinfo-icon Monitor/mud

