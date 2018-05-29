Islamabad talks aimed to curb violence, tensions: Shams

KABUL (Pajhwok): The objective behind a high-level Afghan delegation’s recent visit to Pakistan was to curb ongoing incidents of violence in the country, an official said on Tuesday.

Headed by National Security Advisor (NSA) Hanif Atmar, the team traveled to Islamabad two days back and held talks with Pakistan Army Chief Gen. Bajwa on implementation of Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).

The Afghan side was accompanied by National Directorate of Security (NDS ) head Masoom Stanikzai, Army Chief Gen. Yaftali and Interior Minister Wais Barmak.

Zardasht Shams, Afghanistan’s deputy ambassador to Pakistan, told Pajhwok Afghan News the purpose of the delegation’s trip was to discuss the implementation of APAPPS.

He said a plan had been finalised by the two countries to implement the pledges and principles they had agreed on. The delegation arrived in Islamabad following special directions from President Ghani.

One key objective was to halt the ongoing bloodshed in the country, he said, adding the visiting Afghan security bosses discussed the Afghan peace process with the Pakistani military.

Asked what practical steps by Pakistan could benefit the Afghan peace process, Shams, replied the peace plan included some commitments, whose implementation could be helpful.

Without going into details, the diplomat said both sides had agreed on expediting the formation of different working groups that would do the rest of job.

