Trade be facilitated between Afghanistan, SCO countries: Karzai

KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Foreign Minister Hikmat Khalil Karzai has stressed the need for sustainable regional cooperation for security and economic development.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) quoted Khalil as emphasizing the need for regional countries’ cooperation in the second meeting between representatives of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Khalil Karzai stressed Afghanistan ’s full membership of the organization and called for facilitating trade between Afghanistan and SCO member countries.

At the meeting, SCO member-countries’ representatives pledged their support for the fight against terrorism, saying terrorism was a common regional threat.

They ensured continued economic, trade and cultural cooperation with Afghanistan within the framework of SCO.

Senior diplomats from Afghanistan, Pakistan and China are in Beijing for a series of sessions to review preparations for the second trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers.

