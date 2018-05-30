Attack on MoI compound ended as all 8 fighters killed

KABUL (Pajhwok): The attack on the Ministry of Interior (MoI) in the capital Kabul was ended as all eight fighters were shot dead by Afghan security forces, an official said.

Najib Danish, MoI spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the attack continued for one and half a hour and all eight attackers were killed.

He said one policeman was also killed and five others wounded in the incident.

Militants first carried out a car suicide attack on the first army guard of MoI and fighters then started gun fires at the ministry building at around 12:30pm, he said.

A Pajhwok correspondent in the area said that gun fires were stopped around 2pm but the area was cordoned off by Afghan security forces.

Mohammad Fahim, an eyewitness, said that the suicide attack took place 12:30pm followed by armed clash.

No groups so far claimed responsibility for the assault.

mds