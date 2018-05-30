Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Attack on MoI compound ended as all 8 fighters killed

Security & Crime

Attack on MoI compound ended as all 8 fighters killed

By
Ahmad Shah Erfanyar
On
May 30, 2018 - 13:01

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The attack on the Ministry of Interior (MoI) in the capital Kabul was ended as all eight fighters were shot dead by Afghan security forces, an official said.

Najib Danish, MoI spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the attack continued for one and half a hour  and all eight  attackers were killed.

He said one policeman was also killed and five others wounded in the incident.

Militants first carried out a car suicide attack on the first army guard of MoI and fighters then started gun fires at the ministry building at around 12:30pm, he said.

 A Pajhwok correspondent in the area said that gun fires were stopped around 2pm but the area was cordoned off by Afghan security forces.

Mohammad Fahim, an eyewitness, said that the suicide attack took place 12:30pm followed by armed clash.

No groups so far claimed responsibility for the assault.

mds

Tags: 

Related Article

Taliban capture Takhar’s Dasht-i-Kala district
Afghanistan launches first NGOs to combat trafficking in Persons
16 Haqqani commanders killed in Paktia operation: NDS
Kandahar blast leaves 3 dead, 13 wounded
6 policemen among 9 killed in Logar suicide attack
  • 1221 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update