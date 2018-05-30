India pledges increasing security, defence support to Afghanistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): India has reiterated increasing security and defence cooperation with Afghanistan during a meeting of joint security commission, a statement from the National Security Council (NSC) said on Wednesday.

India’s deputy National Security Advisor Rajinder Khanna has arrived in Kabul on the head of a high level delegation and attended second meeting of the joint India and Afghanistan security commission.

The commission was formed following the agreement of National Security Advisors (NSAs) from both countries during last year trip of the India’s NSA to Afghanistan.

The purpose of the joint commission was discussion and analysis of security and military situation in the region, the statement said.

It added Afghanistan and India jointly discussed security threats in the region. India reaffirmed commitments to strengthen Afghan security forces and provide more equipment and support to Afghan Air Force (AAF).

Both sides have discussed specific areas of cooperation such as India cooperation in the treatment of injured security forces and provision of support to Afghan military hospitals.

