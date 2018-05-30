Pajhwok Services

Number of registered voters exceeds 4 million mark: IEC

Governance & Politics

Number of registered voters exceeds 4 million mark: IEC

By
Azizullah Hamdard
Nasir ahmad sadiqi
On
May 30, 2018 - 04:08

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): So far more than four million people have registered to vote in the Oct 20 parliamentary and district council polls nationwide, the Independent Election Commission (IECinfo-icon) said on Tuesday.

A IEC list, available with Pajhwok Afghan News, shows that till yesterday’s afternoon, more than  four million and 20,000 individuals have registered their names at voter registration centers including womeninfo-icon, men, Kuhchis and Hindus in provincial capitals and district centers.

According to the list, 2.6 million men, 26,000 women, 76,000 Kuchis and near;y 500 Hindus are among the those registered as voters so far.

According to the IEC information, the voter registration drive would complete in two phases --- first in cities and the second phase in districts centers and third in far off villages.

