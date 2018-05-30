Number of registered voters exceeds 4 million mark: IEC
KABUL (Pajhwok): So far more than four million people have registered to vote in the Oct 20 parliamentary and district council polls nationwide, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) said on Tuesday.
A IEC list, available with Pajhwok Afghan News, shows that till yesterday’s afternoon, more than four million and 20,000 individuals have registered their names at voter registration centers including women, men, Kuhchis and Hindus in provincial capitals and district centers.
According to the list, 2.6 million men, 26,000 women, 76,000 Kuchis and near;y 500 Hindus are among the those registered as voters so far.
According to the IEC information, the voter registration drive would complete in two phases --- first in cities and the second phase in districts centers and third in far off villages.
