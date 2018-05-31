Indian board invites Ghani to watch Bengaluru Test

KABUL (Pajhwok): President, Ashraf Ghani has been invited to watch Afghanistan ’s historic debut Test against India in Bengaluru in mid-June, a news report said on Wednesday.

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) delegation, led by the acting secretary, Amitabh Chaudhary, is in Kabul to discuss cricketing relations between the two nations.

The invitation was extended during the delegation’s meeting with Ghani on Tuesday, according to Sportstar, an Indian website.

Afghanistan Cricket Board Chairman Atif Mashal was also present on the occasion. Indo-Afghan relations, including cricket kinks, came up for discussion.

An unnamed source told the website: “BCCI officials invited the president to the historic match. The trip is about the strong bonds between the two countries.”

In Kabul, Ghani’s office confirmed the meeting but stopped short of saying whether the president would visit Bengaluru to watch the game.

PAN Monitor/mud