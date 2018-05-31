Pajhwok Services

Indian board invites Ghani to watch Bengaluru Test

Sports

Indian board invites Ghani to watch Bengaluru Test

By
Sheer Ahmad Usmani
On
May 31, 2018 - 10:57

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): President, Ashraf Ghani has been invited to watch Afghanistaninfo-icon’s historic debut Test against India in Bengaluru in mid-June, a news report said on Wednesday.

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) delegation, led by the acting secretary, Amitabh Chaudhary, is in Kabul to discuss cricketing relations between the two nations.

The invitation was extended during the delegation’s meeting with Ghani on Tuesday, according to Sportstar, an Indian website.

Afghanistan Cricket Board Chairman Atif Mashal was also present on the occasion. Indo-Afghan relations, including cricket kinks, came up for discussion.

An unnamed source told the website: “BCCI officials invited the president to the historic match. The trip is about the strong bonds between the two countries.”

In Kabul, Ghani’s office confirmed the meeting but stopped short of saying whether the president would visit Bengaluru to watch the game.

