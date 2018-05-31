Pajhwok Services

Insecurity on Herat-Ghor highway triggers protest

Security & Crime

Insecurity on Herat-Ghor highway triggers protest

By
منصور خسرو
On
May 31, 2018 - 18:22

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): The residents of Lal wa Sarjangal district in western Ghorinfo-icon province have been protesting against what they say growing insecurity on the Ghor-Herat highway.

The protesting residents say gunmen had recently started pulling passengers off vehicles and shooting them dead.

Haidar Khirkhwa, one of the protesters, said the Talibaninfo-icon had been extorting drivers and passengers over the past few years but recently they had started shooting passengers. He said people wanted complete security on the Ghor-Herat highway.

Ali Hassan, another resident of Sarjangal district, said insecurity on the Herat-Ghor highway was not acceptable to them.

He added insecurity and killing of passengers by Taliban on the highway had become a routine with the government playing the role of a silent spectator.

The protesters passed a six-point resolution, asking the government to ensure security on the vital highway and investigate incidents of passenger murders.

Local government officials could not be reached for comment.

