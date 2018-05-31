Insecurity on Herat-Ghor highway triggers protest

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): The residents of Lal wa Sarjangal district in western Ghor province have been protesting against what they say growing insecurity on the Ghor-Herat highway.

The protesting residents say gunmen had recently started pulling passengers off vehicles and shooting them dead.

Haidar Khirkhwa, one of the protesters, said the Taliban had been extorting drivers and passengers over the past few years but recently they had started shooting passengers. He said people wanted complete security on the Ghor-Herat highway.

Ali Hassan, another resident of Sarjangal district, said insecurity on the Herat-Ghor highway was not acceptable to them.

He added insecurity and killing of passengers by Taliban on the highway had become a routine with the government playing the role of a silent spectator.

The protesters passed a six-point resolution, asking the government to ensure security on the vital highway and investigate incidents of passenger murders.

Local government officials could not be reached for comment.

nh/ma