Badakhshan police seize stinger missile, detain 2 suspects

FAIZABAD (Pajhwok): Police in northeastern Badakhshan province on Friday said they had arrested two persons with a stinger missile which they wanted to shift elsewhere.

Provincial police chief Brig, Gen. Mohammad Sabir Aryun told a press conference the detainees were arms smugglers who wanted to shift the stinger missile from one place to another but police detained them. The two have been moved to Kabul for investigation.

Aryun claimed the plan was to use the stinger missile against the Afghan air force. The police chief did not say where exactly the missile was confiscated. He said the missile was jointly seized by Badakhshan police and Interior Ministry officials.

The police chief also informed about capturing a weapons depot which contained Russian made arms left over from the past war. No one was arrested in connection with the arms depot.

