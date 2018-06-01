Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Badakhshan police seize stinger missile, detain 2 suspects

Security & Crime

ارشيف

Badakhshan police seize stinger missile, detain 2 suspects

By
Gul Mohammad Tanha
On
Jun 01, 2018 - 15:16

FAIZABAD (Pajhwok): Police in northeastern Badakhshan province on Friday said they had arrested two persons with a stinger missile which they wanted to shift elsewhere.

Provincial police chief Brig, Gen. Mohammad Sabir Aryun told a press conference the detainees were arms smugglers who wanted to shift the stinger missile from one place to another but police detained them. The two have been moved to Kabulinfo-icon for investigation.

Aryun claimed the plan was to use the stinger missile against the Afghan air force. The police chief did not say where exactly the missile was confiscated. He said the missile was jointly seized by Badakhshan police and Interior Ministry officials.

The police chief also informed about capturing a weapons depot which contained Russian made arms left over from the past war. No one was arrested in connection with the arms depot.

ma

Tags: 

Related Article

Wednesday’s attack on Interior Ministry being investigated
Insecurity on Herat-Ghor highway triggers protest
70 Taliban leaders killed in precision strikes: US
Takhar: Security forces retake Dasht-i-Kala district
105 including women freed from Taliban prisons
  • 113 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update