Fake ID cards brought from Pakistan, says Nangarhar MP

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Seeking his reelection, Wolesi Jirga member Hazrat Ali has claimed tens of thousands of fake paper ID cards have been brought to eastern Nangarhar province from Pakistan .

Talking to reporters in Jalalabad, Nangarhar’s capital, after submitting his nomination papers to contest the Wolesi Jirga elections, Hazrat Ali said he did not trust the ongoing process.

He said the government had no control over the voter registration process. “If the government wants to control the process, it can do it, but it would not want to do so,” said the lawmaker, who suggested the National Directorate of Security should be tasked with security of electoral materials during their dispatch to districts.

The lower house member wondered how could electoral materials reach everywhere without in the knowledge of the authorities concerned. He also doubted the sticker attachment to ID cards.

“The paper ID cards are given to people at private hujras (guesthouses), nothing including age is checked before issuing the cards,” he claimed, alleging fake ID cards from Pakistan were being attached stickers.

Hazrat Ali feared if the fake ID cards were not confiscated, more than three million votes would be polled in Jalalabad, where one million people lived. “Up to 350000 fake ID cards have arrived from Pakistan,” he said but offered no evidence in support.

He said fake ID cards would increase people’s distrust over elections, urging the national unity government to review the electoral process.

However, provincial Independent Election Commission chief Zabihullah Wogari said the voter registration process had been ongoing transparently and no fraud had been noticed so far.

He said as of yesterday, 3,40,600 people registered their names as voters, with women making 35 percent of them. He also said so far 128 people, including 13 women, had nominated themselves to contest the Wolesi Jirga elections and another 273 people to contest the district council elections in Nangarhar.

