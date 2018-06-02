Afghanistan-A trounce Tigers in warm-up match

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan -A defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in a warm-up match ahead of the T20 series in the Indian city of Dehradun.

Batting first, Bangladesh set Afghanistan-A a target of 147 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. Mosaddek Hossain made top-scored with 38 followed by Mushfiqur Rahim with 27.

In response, Afghanistan-A chased down the target in the 18th overs and won the warm-up match by eight wickets.

Opener Hazratullah Zazai hit an unbeaten 69 while Mohammad Nabi and Shafiqullah Shafaq scored 32 and 28 not out respectively.

