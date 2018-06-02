Canadian taken hostage in Afghanistan gets bail

KABUL (Pajhwok): A Canadian citizen who had been taken hostage in Afghanistan five years ago has been granted bail, a media report says.

Joshua Boyle and his American spouse Caitlan Coleman had been kidnapped in 2012 when they were visiting the war-torn country.

In October 2017, the couple was freed by Pakistani forces along with the three children they had during their five years in captivity.

According to the Canadian Press, Boyle, who faces several assault charges, will be freed on bail. The verdict was given by an Ontario court after two-day proceedings earlier in the week.

In December, Boyle was arrested and charged with offences including sexual assault, unlawful confinement and causing someone to take a noxious substance.

PAN Monitor/mud