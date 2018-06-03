651 students sit university entrance test in Uruzgan

TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): More than 650 high school graduates, including 40 girls, appeared in a university entrance test in central Uruzgan province, an official said on Sunday.

A delegation from the Ministry of High Education , Uruzgan’s governor, provincial council (PC) members and a number of other individuals were present on the occasion.

Governor Mohammad Shafiq Asadullah Sayeed urged the students to serve their country after getting higher education and choose pen over weapons.

He said Uruzgan location was far from Kabul but still a large number of youth took part in the entrance test, which gave him joy. He strongly believed education would resolve all issues.

Prof. Dost Mohammad Faizi, a delegate from the ministry of higher education, asked the students to select a faculty based on their talent.

