Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

651 students sit university entrance test in Uruzgan

Education

651 students sit university entrance test in Uruzgan

By
Ajmal Wesal
On
Jun 03, 2018 - 17:04

TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): More than 650 high school graduates, including 40 girls, appeared in a university entrance test in central Uruzgan province, an official said on Sunday.

A delegation from the Ministry of High Educationinfo-icon, Uruzgan’s governor, provincial council (PC) members and a number of other individuals were present on the occasion.

Governor Mohammad Shafiq Asadullah Sayeed urged the students to serve their country after getting higher education and choose pen over weapons.

He said Uruzgan location was far from Kabulinfo-icon but still a large number of youth took part in the entrance test, which gave him joy.  He strongly believed education would resolve all issues.

Prof. Dost Mohammad Faizi, a delegate from the ministry of higher education, asked the students to select a faculty based on their talent.

pk/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

Almost 50pc of Afghan children out of school: UN
UMEF campus in Kabul is legal, insists Sangdil
Girls pursuing studies despite hurdles in Patu district
Taliban insurgents order closed 23 schools in Takhar
Work on Nuristan school’s hostel gets under way
  • 301 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update