Khost women claim denied paper ID cards

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): A number of women on Sunday protested against not giving them ID cards by the authorities concerned in southeastern Khost province.

Dozens of women gathered in the provincial capital, Khost City, and accused the Population Registration Department (PRD)’s authorities of neglecting women.

They claimed a number of powerful individuals had directed the PRD not to issue ID cards to women in order they were unable to vote in the Oct 20 Wolesi Jirga and district council elections.

Carrying banners inscribed with various slogans, the women urged the government to try those denying ID cards to them.

Rushan, one of the protesting women, told Pajhwok Afghan News that a large number of women were yet to obtain their ID cards.

She urged the PRD to extend the voter registration deadline by another month in order women could get their cards.

Nasima, another woman, said: “The upcoming elections are important, and it is our right to vote for candidates of our choice.”

Meanwhile, provincial Women’s Affairs Director Malalai Wali said the ID cards distribution process had been slow and urged the authorities concerned to intensify the process.

She said if women did not take part in the upcoming elections, the results would not be fruitful.

She said nothing had been done to enable women to get their ID cards in the province.

But provincial ID cards distribution chief Afzal Fitrat rejected the allegation that women were denied ID cards, saying so far 32000 people had obtained the cards including 24000 women.

“Those who are complaining belong to a specific candidate who had gathered women to a place and demanded a separate registration center, something beyond our authority.”

