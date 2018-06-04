7 people killed 20 injured in suicide attack near gathering of clerics

KABUL (Pajhwok): Seven people were killed and 20 others injured on Monday when a suicide bomber tried to hit a gathering of religious scholars in Kabul.

The bombing happened soon after the clerics had issued a fatwa against suicide bombings and called for peace talks to end the ongoing war.

According to the 5th district police chief, the attacker set off his explosives near the entrance to the high-security compound. The blast came as participants prepared to leave the venue, Ghafoor Aziz said.

The Taliban denied their involvement in the assault on a meeting of top religious scholars in Kabul.

Zabiullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, said the group had no hand in the bomb attack, which left eight people dead and nine others wounded.

Mujahid distanced the militant movement from the bombing in a brief statement to media outlets.

At least two policemen were among those wounded in the attack, the Kabul police spokesman said.

