Afghan, Pakistani ulema to issue joint fatwa on Afghan war

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Jun 04, 2018 - 15:41

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Afghanistaninfo-icon’s ulemainfo-icon fatwainfo-icon regarding ongoing conflict would be shared with Pakistani ulema during a joint meeting in which around 500 ulema from both countries would be participating, reliable sources said on Monday.

After the meeting of Afghan and Pakistani ulema a global conference of ulema would be arranged in July in the holy city Meccainfo-icon in which 120 ulema from 36 countries would take part, sources at the High Peace Councilinfo-icon (HPC) and Ulema Council said.

During the Mecca Conference ulema from Afghanistan, Indonesia, Pakistaninfo-icon and Saudi Arabia would issue a joint fatwa regarding ongoing conflict in the war-torn country.

According to another source, Saudi Arabia had been striving to provide ground for the participation of Talibaninfo-icon delegation in the Mecca Conference.

The source added that some Afghan ulema had established contacts with the Taliban in order share the fatwa with them and invite them for discussion.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Sibghatullah Ahmadi told Pajhwok Afghan News the government was in contact with the global ulma to persuade them to issue fatwa regarding the ongoing illegal conflict in Afghanistan.

He hoped consensus on Afghan war would be developed in other countries and ulema would give a unanimous fatwa on Afghan conflict.

Ahmadi said ulma in Afghanistan considered the ongoing conflict illegal.

Around 3000 Afghan religious scholars on Monday termed the ongoing conflict and suicide bombing in the country unlawful.

After the fatwa of Afghan ulema, Pakistani and Afghan ulema would deliver a joint fatwa and in the third stage the ulema from around the worldinfo-icon would join Afghan and Pakistani ulem and would issue fatwa regarding the nature of legitimacy of war in Afghanistan.

 Last month during the Indonesia Ulema Conference it was decided that Afghan ulema should issue fetwa regarding ongoing conflict in the county.

Pakistani ulema had already issues similar fetwa. Around 2,000 Pakistani ulema back in January 2018 had issued a fetwa and called terrorists an suicide attacks unlawful.

