Rashid stars as Afghans go 0ne up in T20 series

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan thrashed Bangladesh by 45 runs in the first Twenty20 International in the northern Indian city of Dehradun on Sunday.

Spin prodigy Rashid Khan, living up to his reputation, starred with the ball to restrict the opposition to 122 and thereby help his side clinch a well-deserved win.

With the convincing triumph, the hosts have gone one up in the three-match series. Off-spinner Mujeebur Rahman made his presence felt with his first delivery, trapping Tamim Iqbal for a duck.

ACB spokesman Farid Hotak told Pajhwok Afghan News the Tigers suffered a double blow when Mohammad Nabi dismissed Liton Das for 30 and Shakib Al Hasan for 15.

Asked to bat first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Afghanistan posted a formidable total of 167, with opener Mohammad Shahzad plundering 40 runs.

Shafiqullah Shafiq and Samiullah Shinwari also proved their class, building on the 62-run opening partnership provided by Shahzad and Usman Ghani.

Mahmudullah and Abul Hasan captured two wickets apiece while Sakib, Abu Jayed and Rubel had to be content with one scalp each.

Set a target of 168, the Tigers lost their way from the very first ball that saw Tamim Iqbal being dismissed for a duck. Bangladesh were bowled out for 122 runs in the 19th over.

Rashid Khan and Shapoor Zadran bagged three wickets each for the winners.

Shafiq’s late cameo of 24 off eight balls and Shinwari’s 36 off 18 deliveries were other highlights of the match, which will be followed by the second T20 on Tuesday at the same venue.

Khan, who dashed Bangladesh's hopes with two successive wickets in his first over, finished with three for 13 in three overs. Pacer Zadran also claimed three wickets for 29.

