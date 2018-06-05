Pajhwok Services

‘Some MPs interfering in Helmand’s education affairs’

Education

By
Zainullah Stanikzai
On
Jun 05, 2018 - 20:06

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): Top educationinfo-icon official in southern Helmand province has accused parliament members of interfering in the education department’s affairs with eyes on the upcoming elections.

Addressing reporters here, Daud Shah Safari, Helmand education director, said some lawmakers from Helmand had created hurdles to reforms in the local education system in order to meet their illegal demands.

Without naming anyone, he said: “Those lawmakers who want their own people to be given jobs in the education department in order to work in favor in the upcoming polls. Ironically, some education officials who are involved in land grabbing are also helping them (lawmakers.”

Safari alleged these people had been visiting the Education Ministry as part of their plot to get him removed as the education director.

He added officials of Lashkargah Municipality had also created problems for him and supported individuals who had usurped the education department’s land.

Provincial Council (PC) head Attaullah Afghan said they had asked the Education Ministry to stop outside interferences in the educational affairs and appoint qualified people in the department.

“The quality of education is very low in Helmand due to the large scale interference and nepotism. “There had been a lot disputes over the hiring procedure at the department last year. The ministry issued letters to financial and educational directorates which badly affected the education system.”

It is worth mentioning that currently 130 schools out of 400 have been closed in Helmand, depriving thousands of children of education.

nh/ma

