Afghans take 2-0 lead over Tigers in T20 series

Afghans take 2-0 lead over Tigers in T20 series

Javed Hamim Kakar
Jun 05, 2018 - 23:07

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Afghanistaninfo-icon on Tuesday wrapped up a six-wicket win over Bangladesh taking 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series in Dehradun, thanks to Rashid Khan’s another magical spell.

Afghanistan reduced Bangladesh to 134/ 8 as Rashid took four wickets before Samiullah Shenwari and Mohammad Nabi helped their side chase the target in 18.5 overs.

In the 16th over of the Bangladesh innings, Rashid sent back captain Shakib Al Hasan (3), a set Tamim Iqbal (43 off 48) and Mossadek Hossain (0) to leave Bangladesh gasping at 103 for seven.

Bangladesh, who were 81 for three in the first 10 overs, could only muster 53 in the next 60 balls with the loss of five wickets.

Rashid, who ended up four for 12 in four overs, had produced a decisive performance in the series opener, taking three for 13 in three overs.

Afghanistan won the opening T20 on Sunday. The final game will be played on Thursday.

