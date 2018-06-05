Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Rashid on rampage as Afghans clinch T20 series

Sports

Rashid on rampage as Afghans clinch T20 series

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Jun 05, 2018 - 23:07

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Rashid Khan produced yet another match-winning spell on Tuesday when Afghanistaninfo-icon humiliated Bangladesh in the second T20 match in the Indian city of in Dehradun.

The young leggie continued to be in hot form and bagged four crucial wickets to guide his side to a 2-0 series win. He has become the fastest bowler to reach 50 T20 wickets.

The 19-year-old leg-spinner, who made his T20 debut in October 2015 against Zimbabwe, crossed the milestone in two years and 220 days. He played 31 games to take his 50th wicket.

With the six-wicket triumph, the fasting Afghans stamped their authority in the three-match series. Khan looked unplayable in 16th over, when he dislodged Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mosaddek Hossain.

Bangladesh were restricted to 134 for eight in the stipulated 20 overs, Samiullah Shinwari swash-buckled 49 runs to see the hosts fry and home. Mohammed Nabi (31 not out) finished off the match with a towering six.

Mohammed Shahzad (24) and Usman Ghani (21) provided a valuable opening stand.

“I just kept everything simple, did everything I’ve been doing in the last 2-3 months. I had no specific plans when I came on after 10 overs. Not too full for the batsman to hit,” Khan said in post-match remarks.

Nabi claimed two scalps for 19 in four overs. Afghanistan struck in the second over when Liton Das was dismissed by pacer Shapoor Zadran.

Afghanistan won the opening T20 on Sunday. The final game will be played on Thursday.

mud/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

Rashid won’t change bowling style in India Test
Rashid stars as Afghans go one up in T20 series
Afghanistan poised to take on BD in first T20 match
Stanikzai excited about new home ground for Afghans
Afghans start training at Abhimanyu Academy
  • 366 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update