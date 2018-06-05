Rashid on rampage as Afghans clinch T20 series

KABUL (Pajhwok): Rashid Khan produced yet another match-winning spell on Tuesday when Afghanistan humiliated Bangladesh in the second T20 match in the Indian city of in Dehradun.

The young leggie continued to be in hot form and bagged four crucial wickets to guide his side to a 2-0 series win. He has become the fastest bowler to reach 50 T20 wickets.

The 19-year-old leg-spinner, who made his T20 debut in October 2015 against Zimbabwe, crossed the milestone in two years and 220 days. He played 31 games to take his 50th wicket.

With the six-wicket triumph, the fasting Afghans stamped their authority in the three-match series. Khan looked unplayable in 16th over, when he dislodged Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mosaddek Hossain.

Bangladesh were restricted to 134 for eight in the stipulated 20 overs, Samiullah Shinwari swash-buckled 49 runs to see the hosts fry and home. Mohammed Nabi (31 not out) finished off the match with a towering six.

Mohammed Shahzad (24) and Usman Ghani (21) provided a valuable opening stand.

“I just kept everything simple, did everything I’ve been doing in the last 2-3 months. I had no specific plans when I came on after 10 overs. Not too full for the batsman to hit,” Khan said in post-match remarks.

Nabi claimed two scalps for 19 in four overs. Afghanistan struck in the second over when Liton Das was dismissed by pacer Shapoor Zadran.

Afghanistan won the opening T20 on Sunday. The final game will be played on Thursday.

