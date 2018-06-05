Pajhwok Services

Tehran vows to help Kabul restore peace, stability

Tehran vows to help Kabul restore peace, stability

Pajhwok Monitor
Jun 05, 2018 - 11:36

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Tehran has condemned the terrorist attack near a gathering of top clerics in Kabul, promising to help Afghanistaninfo-icon chart its way to peace and stability.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said hours after Monday’s bombing: "On a day that clerics from all Afghan cities had gathered to speak about peace, the dirty hands of terrorists committed another crime."

Press TV quoted him as saying the terrorists did not want the Afghan clerics to convey their message of peace, humanity and compassion to the people and other nations.

The the establishment of sustainable peace in the war-stricken country depended on unity and vigilance of the government and people he added.

The spokesperson promised Iran would stand by the government and people of Afghanistan and would help them restore peace and security.

PANinfo-icon Monitor/mud

 

