Security & Crime

UNAMA condemns suicide blast on ulema in Kabul

By
Mohammad Asif Ahmadzai
On
Jun 05, 2018 - 15:16

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistaninfo-icon Tadamichi Yamamoto condemned Monday suicide blast on ulemainfo-icon in capital Kabul, a statement from the UN Assistance Mission (UNAMA) said on Tuesday.

“I am outraged by this attack and condemn it. I continue to be outraged at those extremist groups seeking to derail efforts made in the interest of peace,” he said in a statement.

“There is simply no justification for targeting them or any other civilians, at any time, under any circumstances. Doing so may amount to a war crime, and those who are responsible for enabling such attacks must be brought to justice and held to account,” read the UN statement.

The United Nations continues to stand with all Afghans in solidarity, and remained committed, along with the broader international community, to an Afghan-led peace process that will end the war and enable Afghanistan to allocate more resources to protect all citizens from such atrocities. 

“On behalf of the United Nations in Afghanistan, I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims killed in yesterday’s attack and wish a full and speedy recovery to those injured,” the statement quoted the UN envoy as saying.

