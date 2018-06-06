Pajhwok Services

269 more Hezb-i-Islami prisoners to be set free

Governance & Politics

ارشیف

269 more Hezb-i-Islami prisoners to be set free

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Jun 06, 2018 - 11:40

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The government has decided to release another 269 prisoners of Hezb-i-Islamiinfo-icon Afghanistaninfo-icon (HIA), President Ashraf Ghani’s office said on Wednesday.

Releasing HIA prisoners was part of a landmark peace deal between the government and the HIA signed in September.

The decision came at a National Security Council (NSC) meeting chaired by Ghani late on Tuesday, a statement from the Presidential Palace said.

The participants denounced the June 4 suicide attack on religious scholars as a barbaric and inhuman act. They extended deep sympathies to families of the victims.

During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the NSC and Independent Human Rights Commission (IHRC) was also approved.

Articles of the agreement, aimed to oversee the Parwan jail, are:

Evaluation by IHRC of prisoners’ treatment at the Parwan jail;

Evolving a coordination mechanism among IHRC, NSC and the Ministry of Defence on the oversight commission’s visits to the prison;

Suggestions from IHRC for improving the prison situation;

Preparation of educationinfo-icon plans by IHRC to improve the capacity of prison staff.

They also took a decision on the release of 269 inmates of HIA.

Twitter Update