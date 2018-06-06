CEO Abdullah arrives in Britain on 3-day trip

KABUL (Pajhwok): Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Abdullah on Wednesday arrived in Britain on a three-day trip for talks on issues related to Afghanistan .

A statement from his office said Abdullah would meet senior British officials and deliver a speech at UK’s research and academic institutions.

He will hold talks meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Prince Charles, Secretary of State Boris Johnson and the secretary of state for international development.

In addition, the CEO will also deliver a speech on Afghanistan at Chatham House, a British think-tank, and Centre for Religion, Reconciliation and Peace at the University of Winchester.

Abdullah will also interact with the British media and UK-based Afghans on the situation in the war-hit country and relations between Kabul and London.

He would push for strengthening bilateral relations, recognition of UK’s assistance to Afghanistan, the fight against terrorism and equipping and training the Afghan security forces.

Poverty alleviation, repatriation of refugees, reforms, fighting corruption, peace and Afghanistan’s ties with regional countries would be the main points of discussion.

