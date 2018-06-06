Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

CEO Abdullah arrives in Britain on 3-day trip

Governance & Politics

CEO Abdullah arrives in Britain on 3-day trip

By
Pajhwok Report
On
Jun 06, 2018 - 15:42

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Abdullah on Wednesday arrived in Britain on a three-day trip for talks on issues related to Afghanistaninfo-icon.

A statement from his office said Abdullah would meet senior British officials and deliver a speech at UK’s research and academic institutions.

He will hold talks meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Prince Charles, Secretary of State Boris Johnson and the secretary of state for international development.

In addition, the CEO will also deliver a speech on Afghanistan at Chatham House, a British think-tank, and Centre for Religion, Reconciliation and Peace at the University of Winchester.

Abdullah will also interact with the British media and UK-based Afghans on the situation in the war-hit country and relations between Kabul and London.

He would push for strengthening bilateral relations, recognition of UK’s assistance to Afghanistan, the fight against terrorism and equipping and training the Afghan security forces.

Poverty alleviation, repatriation of refugees, reforms, fighting corruption, peace and Afghanistan’s ties with regional countries would be the main points of discussion.

mds/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

MoI moves to curb illegal use of police vehicles
NATO, allies stepping up Afghan commitments: Stoltenberg
NATO defence ministers to discuss Afghanistan
269 more Hezb-i-Islami prisoners to be set free
Afghanistan elected chair of UN General Assembly body
  • 343 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update