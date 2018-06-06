NATO Defence Ministers to discuss Afghanistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): NATO defence ministerial will discuss on June 8 the current situation in Afghanistan and evaluate progress in Resolute Support mission, an alliance official said on Wednesday.

The ministers would take stock of the progress made on force generation and exchange views on continued financial support from NATO allies and partners to the Afghan security forces.

According to the official, the meeting will be attended by defence ministers of all NATO allies and operational partners contributing troops to the Resolute Support mission.

Defence ministerial also to review the security situation and evaluate progress in our Resolute Support train-advise-assist mission. Ministers are expected to take stock of the progress made on force generation.

Afghanistan’s minister of defence, NATO Senior Civilian Representative Ambassador Zimmermann, Resolute Support Commander Gen. John Nicholson and representatives from the UN and EU will be in attendance.

