Wolesi Jirga committee to oversee electoral process

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Wolesi Jirga or lower house of Parliament on Wednesday decided to task a parliamentary committee with overseeing the electoral process following complaints about corruption in the voter registration drive.

The voter registration process has been ongoing since April 14 in provincial capitals and later extended the process to districts for the Oct 20 Wolesi Jirga and district council elections.

The Independent Election Commission (IEC ) says more than five million people have so far registered as voters.

Sakhi Mashwani, a lawmaker from eastern Kunar province, told today’s session of the lower house that the paper Tazkira (identity card) distribution process was massively plagued by corruption.

“Aspirant candidates are right now downloading people’s photos from their Facebook accounts to use them in making fake Tazkira and show them as their supporters,” he alleged.

The lawmaker said the country would plunge into a new crisis if the ongoing corruption was not curbed.

Fakor Behishti, a lawmaker from central Bamyan province, said: “Pointing out flaws in the Tazkira distribution does not mean opposing this process, but if the situation continues as it is now, the upcoming elections will bring along huge problems.”

He said the IEC should respond to people’s representatives and the nation about printing of 18 million voter stickers and what about stickers to be left unused as their numbers exceeded those of voters.

A number of other lawmakers also criticized printing of more than 18 million voter stickers and demanded the creation of a committee for observing Tazkira distribution process.

The IEC has estimated the number of fresh voters could reach seven million people.

Before ending the session on Wednesday, the Wolesi Jirga decided to form a committee for observing the electoral till the end.

Amir Khan Yar, second deputy speaker, ordered all house commissions to introduce one member each for the committee.

He said monitoring government’s performance was responsibility of the Wolesi Jirga and the committee would supervise the election process and challenges it faced.

mds/ma