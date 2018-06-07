Pajhwok Services

US and NATO forces to abide by ceasefire with Taliban not with ISIS Pompeo

Governance & Politics

US and NATO forces to abide by ceasefire with Taliban not with ISIS Pompeo

By
Lalit J Kha
On
Jun 07, 2018 - 21:57

WASHINGTON (Pajhwok): Welcoming President Ashraf Ghani’s offer of a temporary ceasefire with the Talibaninfo-icon to allow the Afghan people to celebrate Eid al-Fitr without fear of violence, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said that the US and NATOinfo-icon forces would abide by this ceasefire with the Taliban, but not with the ISIS.

“In support of the Afghan government’s initiative, NATO’s Resolute Support Mission and U.S. forces in Afghanistaninfo-icon will respect the ceasefire, as it applies to the Taliban.  It does not apply to ISIS and al-Qa’ida, nor does it prohibit operations to defend Afghan and Coalition forces from attack,” Pompeo said in a statement.

Pompeo said the US and it’s international partners look to the Taliban to honor the ceasefire and demonstrate their respect for the people of Afghanistan who have long called for a reprieve to the Taliban’s campaign of violence. 

“The United States welcomes President Ghani’s offer of a temporary ceasefire between the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban to allow the Afghan people to celebrate Eid al-Fitr without fear of violence.  This ceasefire further demonstrates the Afghan government’s commitment to explore ways to end the conflict,” he said.

This ceasefire follows the Afghan Ulemainfo-icon Council’s call for the Taliban to end their campaign of violence against the Afghan people and government, he added.

“The Afghan government’s offer of a temporary ceasefire underscores its commitment to peace as both a national and religious responsibility. We stand with the Afghan people as they lay the foundation for an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process,” Pompeo said.

