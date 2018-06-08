Pajhwok Services

Ghani’s announcement of truce a concrete step: EU

Pajhwok Report
Jun 08, 2018 - 09:27

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The European Union on Thursday hailed President Ashraf Ghani’s announcement of a unilateral ceasefire with the Talibaninfo-icon as a concrete step toward peace.

EU High Representative Federica Mogherini said: “This announcement is another concrete and unprecedented step made by President Ghani, reinforcing the unconditional peace offer he made on 28 February.”

Ghani’s move reflected his commitment to a genuinely Afghan-led and -owned peace process, Mogherini said, adding the EU fully supports the presidential initiative.

“Peace takes the courage of dialogue, engagement, of compromise and reconciliation. The moment for this courage is now, in order to build a better future for all Afghans.”

