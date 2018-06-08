NATO chief calls on Taliban to join Afghan ceasefire

KABUL (Pajhwok): Welcoming Afghan president Ashraf Ghani’s ceasefire announcement, NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday called on the Taliban to join the offer, which he called “a positive step forward on the path to peace.”

Addressing reporters ahead of a two-day defense ministerial meeting of the western military alliance in Brussels, where NATO is headquartered, Stoltenberg said the alliance fully supported an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process.

Responding to a question, the secretary general said the announcement of the ceasefire showed the seriousness of President Ghani and the Afghan government “when it comes to their efforts to find a peaceful, negotiated solution to the conflict in Afghanistan .”

“And I welcome that strong commitment to peace by President Ghani. At the same time, we have to continue to understand that the situation in Afghanistan is difficult. And that’s the reason why NATO will continue to provide support.”

Stoltenberg said the military alliance had stepped up efforts to support the Afghans with trainers and with funding. “And the message and the purpose of NATO’s presence is that Taliban will not win on the battlefield. The only way for them to achieve a solution is to sit down at the negotiating table.”

The NATO defense ministers will meet in Brussels on June 7-8 to take decisions regarding command structure and military readiness ahead of a July summit. Jens Stoltenberg said decisions to prepare the NATO Summit next month would be taken at the two day summit.

“We will begin with a meeting focused on strengthening our deterrence and defence. We are now adapting the NATO Command Structure for the challenges of the future.

He said the meeting would discuss the mission in Afghanistan with Resolute Support partners. Despite continuing challenges, he said, the

Afghan forces were doing an outstanding job and developing their capabilities.

“We are stepping up our support – with both forces and funding. We have added 3,000 more trainers to our mission. And at the Summit next month, I expect Allies will agree to extend funding for the Afghan forces to 2024.”

ma