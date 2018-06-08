Pajhwok Services

Nearly 6m persons registered as voter country-wide

Governance & Politics

Nearly 6m persons registered as voter country-wide

By
Khawaja Basir fitri
On
Jun 08, 2018 - 13:00

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Around six million people have registered as voter for the upcoming Wolesi Jirgainfo-icon and District Council elections until Thursday evening, the Independent Election Commission (IECinfo-icon) said on Friday.

IEC Commissioner Syed Hafeezullah Hashami told Pajhwok Afghan News around six million people, 34 percent womeninfo-icon, have registered as voter nation-wide.

The registration process launched on April 14 and currently underway in the district centres. They process may be extended in the far-flung areas till June 12.

According to Hashami the names of registered persons was now being entered in the database and currently around 100,000 had become part of the database.

