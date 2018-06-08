Nearly 6m persons registered as voter country-wide

KABUL (Pajhwok): Around six million people have registered as voter for the upcoming Wolesi Jirga and District Council elections until Thursday evening, the Independent Election Commission (IEC ) said on Friday.

IEC Commissioner Syed Hafeezullah Hashami told Pajhwok Afghan News around six million people, 34 percent women , have registered as voter nation-wide.

The registration process launched on April 14 and currently underway in the district centres. They process may be extended in the far-flung areas till June 12.

According to Hashami the names of registered persons was now being entered in the database and currently around 100,000 had become part of the database.

nh