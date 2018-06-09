Govt, parliament, HPC welcome Taliban ceasefire

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghan government, the parliament and the High Peace Council (HPC) on Saturday welcomed the Taliban ’s announcement of ceasefire over Eid day, hoping the reciprocal move would lead to a permanent end of the conflict in the country.

Mohammad Haroon Chakhansori, who speaks for President Ashraf Ghani, told a press conference in Kabul the government was hopeful the Taliban would remain committed to their ceasefire during Eid days.

“The government welcomes any move, even a small one, that can help stop the conflict and bloodshed in the country,” he said.

Pointing to President Ghani’s ceasefire announcement with the Taliban two days ago, Khakhansori said the President made the decision in response to calls by ulema and political figures.

“The government wants to prove it is committed to ensuring peace and ending the four-decade conflict in the country by announcing the ceasefire,” he said.

The presidential spokesman said the Kabul government wanted the Taliban to welcome the government’s unconditional peace offer and extend the ceasefire by joining the peace negotiations in order to pave the ground for a permanent end to the conflict in Afghanistan .

The Taliban on Saturday announced a three-day ceasefire with the Afghan security forces during Eidul Fitr. However, the insurgents vowed to continue targeting foreign troops.

The Afghan government and the Wolesi Jirga or lower house members welcomed the Taliban’s ceasefire announcement.

Sakhi Mashwani, a lawmaker talking at today’s session of the Wolesi Jirga, said that the declaration of ceasefire by the government, to which the Taliban agreed, was raising hope for peace.

“We hope both the government and the Taliban would start intra-Afghan peace negotiations and not allow more lives to be lost in the proxy wars by agreeing on peace,” he said.

Speaker Abdur Rauf Ibrahimi, said: “Any action that leads to prevention of civilian casualties and to peace and stability, the Afghan people welcome it.”

“The lull in war is for a few days, but it can be a start,” he said and hoped the bilateral ceasefire would end up in permanent peace and stability.

“The Taliban should also welcome peace talks the way they accepted ceasefire,” Ibrahimi said.

Sayed Ehsan Tahiri, HPC spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News that their council also welcomed the Taliban’s announcement of ceasefire.

“Our nation is thirsty for peace and we hope the trust will be further developed so the ceasefire continues for the sake of prosperity of the society and people in the country,” he concluded.

