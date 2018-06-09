President Ghani sacks Usmani as energy minister

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani has sacked Ali Ahmad Usmani as the Minister of Water and Energy, the Presidential Palace said on Saturday.

A copy of a presidential decree received by Pajhwok Afghan News read Usmani was fired under Article 64 of the Afghanistan Constitution.

Ghani appointed Mohammad Gul Khulmi, deputy minister of water and energy, as acting minister.

This comes after Usmani was recently stopped by security forces from boarding a flight to northern Balkh province for inauguration of an electricity project.

A month back, Ghani inaugurated two power projects in Balkh in the absence of Usmani.

sa/ma