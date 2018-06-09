Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

President Ghani sacks Usmani as energy minister

Governance & Politics

President Ghani sacks Usmani as energy minister

By
Pajhwok
On
Jun 09, 2018 - 14:07

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani has sacked Ali Ahmad Usmani as the Minister of Water and Energy, the Presidential Palace said on Saturday.

A copy of a presidential decree received by Pajhwok Afghan News read Usmani was fired under Article 64 of the Afghanistaninfo-icon Constitution.

Ghani appointed Mohammad Gul Khulmi, deputy minister of water and energy, as acting minister.

This comes after Usmani was recently stopped by security forces from boarding a flight to northern Balkh province for inauguration of an electricity project.

A month back, Ghani inaugurated two power projects in Balkh in the absence of Usmani.

sa/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

SCO can play key role in regional connectivity: Ghani
Beijing renews call for Afghan peace negotiations
NATO may extend funding to Afghan force till 2024
Abdullah seeks UK support in global market exploration for Afghan products
Nearly 6m persons registered as voter country-wide
  • 380 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update