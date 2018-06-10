‘Women still banned to vote for own choice in north’

MAZR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): A human rights organization says its survey shows most of the women in northern Balkh, Samangan and Jawzjan provinces are not independent in their right to vote for preferred candidates in elections.

The rights advocacy group held a gathering in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, to discuss women’s lacking of independence in elections.

Farzani Khaliqi, a member of the Afghan Human Rights Organization, told Pajhwok Afghan News at the gathering that they were making efforts to increase women’s participation in the electoral process.

She said their research found a large number of women lacked independence and they voted to candidates based on their male relatives’ choice.

However, the organization did not share the number of such women, but said their study contained small questions asked during small group meetings with women.

She said most of the women were found interested in taking part in awareness programs, but they were unable to do so due to cultural and socials issues.

Lailuma, the Afghan Human Rights organization director in Jawjzan province, said the number of female registered voters for the upcoming elections had increased compared to the past, but still the gender lacked independence at voting time.

She said their findings showed women had already been told by their male family members to vote for particular candidates in the Oct 20 elections.

Zul Hijja Hakimi, the Afghan Human Rights organization chief for Samangan province, expressed similar views and said not allowing women to vote for candidate of their choice remained a huge issue. She said their findings showed even educated women lacked independence in voting.

Meanwhile, women’s rights activist and member of the Women Network, Pakhtana Sharara said still many women did not know the importance of their participation in elections and their vote. She said women usually accepted what their families ordered.

pk/ma