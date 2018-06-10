Pajhwok Services

Chinese firm to install solar power plant in Daikundi

Society

Chinese firm to install solar power plant in Daikundi

By
Mohammad Halim Karimi
On
Jun 10, 2018 - 17:29

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Water and Energy on Sunday signed a contract with a Chinese firm for a solar power plant in central Daikundi province, an official said.

Eng. Ali Ahmad Usmani, the Water and Energy Minister, signed the $13 million contract for a 5.5 megawatt power plant with Shuang Deng Group here. The project is funded from the national budget.

Usmani said the project would be implemented in seven places, including Neili, the provincial capital, Sharistan and Miramor districts of the province.

He said the project would have the capacity to produce 5.5 megawatts of solar power, 4.3 megawatts of generator power and 3.4 megawatts of battery power.

Usmani, who President Ashraf Ghani fired on Saturday, said illegal interference in the energy sector not only halted power improvement but also halted works which should be allowed to take place naturally.

Meanwhile, Tong, a representative of the Chinese firm, said it was a great opportunity for them to work for Afghanistaninfo-icon’s rehabilitation.

He said the Shuang Deng Group was a well-known firm in term of providing solar energy and assured they would work with high quality and on time.

Asadullah Sadati, a lawmaker, who attended the contract signing ceremony, said that solar power would be a great answer to all power related concerns.

