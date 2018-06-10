Fed up with giving money at Sher Khan port: Truckers

KUNDUZ CITY (Pajhwok): Drivers of heavy vehicles at the Sher Khan Port in northern Kunduz province accuse officials of different government departments of illegally demanding money them.

They claim traffic police, transport officials, national police and officials of the port illegally demand money from drivers.

Hadi, head of the Tajikistan heavy vehicles at the Sher Khan Port, said: “We are fed up with giving huge amount of money to the authorities on this route and want the Afghan government to take notice of the issue.”

“Under different pretexts, drivers are asked for $40 illegally, if the trend is not stopped, we need to stop driving on the route,” he said.

Feroz, another driver, told Pajhwok Afghan News they were asked for money upon entering the Afghan soil. “We don’t know under which law the money is taken, when we enter the Afghanistan soil, the extortion begins,” he said.

Nooruddin, representing Afghan drivers, said police, transport, traffic and municipality officials used to ask for illegal money from drivers of heavy vehicles.

“Some officials demand 100 afghanis and others 200 afghanis as they begin looting, sometimes the drivers are beaten,” he said.

Sheer Mohammad Ostowar, head of the Traders Union in Sher Khan Port, said they had many times referred the issue to the Ministry of Commerce and Industries and drivers might go on strike if the situation continued.

“When drivers of Tajikistan offer illegal money here, they increase the price of goods and it is common people who have to suffer,” he said.

However, customs officials at Sher Khan port rejected the allegations.

Sher Khan Port Customs Department Head Hafeezullah Hamdam said no institution including border police took illegal money from drivers.

He added Tajik drivers had to pay 150 afghanis as a legal procedure.

Sher Khan Port Enterprises Head NajibullahNazari also rejected the claim of drivers and said 150 afghanis was legally taken from drivers for services being rendered by the enterprises at the port.

Sher Khan Port Mayor Muhibullah Wafa too spurned the drivers’ allegations and said drivers were only asked for a small amount as urban tax.

Traffic Department Head Col. Qader Jaihon said demanding illegal money from drivers did not happen in Kunduz.

“If I found a traffic official involved in this practice, I will fire him the same day,” he added.

