Russia slams alleged war crimes by Australian troops

KABUL (Pajhwok): Russia has condemned war crimes allegedly committed by Australian special forces during their mission in Afghanistan .

On Thursday, Australian media outlets accused some soldiers of committing war crimes between 2001 and 2016. The troops were suspected of illegal application of violence and disregard for human life in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Ministry in Moscow on Saturday asked the Australian government to conduct a thorough investigation and hold those responsible to account.

A statement from the ministry said: “We condemn such acts by the Australian military and urge the authorities of Australia and Afghanistan to conduct an impartial investigation...”

Last year, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) revealed several cases of murder committed by Australian servicemen in Afghanistan, including the shooting of a boy in Kandahar in 2012.

PAN Monitor/mud