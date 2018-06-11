4 rebels killed after storming education department

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Four attackers were killed after they stormed the Education Department in Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, on Monday morning.

Attaullah Khogyani, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News the incident took place in the limits of 2nd police district of the city at around 10am.

A suicide attacker detonated his explosives near the department and three others were shot dead by security forces soon after the explosion, he said. There was no report of other casualties.

More details to follow…

