Potential poll candidate’s spouse held with fake ID cards

Security & Crime

By
Storai Karimi
On
Jun 11, 2018 - 13:25

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Local officials in western Herat province on Monday claimed arresting the husband of a potential parliamentary candidate for possessing fake identity cards.

Jilini Farhad, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News 600 fake ID cards, stamps others documents related to the Zinda Jan district’s population registration department were seized from the expected contestant’s spouse.

National Directorate of security (NDSinfo-icon) operatives conducted the raid in the 7th police district. However, Farhad did not name the detainee and his wife. However, he explained the man was held along with an accomplice in the seventh police district.

A case against the accused has been referred to the justice department. Once investigations were completed, further details would be shared with the media, the governor’s spokesman promised.

Tags: 

