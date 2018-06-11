Pajhwok Services

Sporting track promised for Afghan-India Test

Sports

Sporting track promised for Afghan-India Test

By
Pajhwok Monitor
On
Jun 11, 2018 - 08:24

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Amid rain spells, curators and groundsmen are in an overdrive to prepare what they call a sporting pitch for the historic one-off Test match between Afghanistaninfo-icon and India.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium officials, short of time and sunshine, are trying to make a satisfactory track for the long-awaited Test, which is scheduled to begin from June 14.

According to The Times of India, the focus will be on the pitch, given the spin edge that the visitors have over the hosts. Rashid Khan, Mujeebur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi can unnerve the opposition on a turning pitch.

"Ground staff is working round the clock to ensure work is completed on time. They haven't got a break even after the IPL,” one official told the daily.

“We have got reinforcements of groundsmen from the KSCA facilities and about 30 people are on the job," KSCA’s assistant curator was quoted as saying.

PANinfo-icon Monitor/mud

